Best Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 17th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Palo Alto Networks, and Applied Materials are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the production of physical goods, such as automobiles, appliances, or machinery. These stocks are tied to the performance of the manufacturing industry and are impacted by factors such as production levels, input costs, and consumer demand for manufactured goods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.77. 23,189,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,992,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.03. 13,981,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.99. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $15.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $158.96 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

