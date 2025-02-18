Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

FI stock opened at $230.85 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.44 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

