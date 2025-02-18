Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

