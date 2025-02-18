C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $4.50 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.09 and its 200 day moving average is $339.39.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

