JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Cut by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

