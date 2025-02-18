Promising Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – February 17th

Alibaba Group, SoundHound AI, and Coca-Cola are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry. Investors can purchase shares of these companies to potentially benefit from the profitability and growth of the restaurant business, as well as the overall performance of the stock market..restaurant stocks can be affected by factors such as consumer spending trends, food costs, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. 52,592,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SoundHound AI stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 176,466,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.85. 20,769,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

