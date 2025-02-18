The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,019,000 after acquiring an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

