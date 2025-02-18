Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 873.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

