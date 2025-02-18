Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $612.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.72 and a 200 day moving average of $583.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

