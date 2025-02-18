Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $997,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $844.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $794.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $845.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

