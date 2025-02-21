O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after buying an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after buying an additional 391,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after buying an additional 251,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $642.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $610.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.26 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

