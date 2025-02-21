Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Purchases Shares of 2,337 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.94. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $233.42 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

