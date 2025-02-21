Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Releases Earnings Results

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 42.10 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 93.27%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:RIII traded up GBX 14.85 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,104.85 ($26.67). 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,319.12. The company has a market cap of £101.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,930 ($24.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($31.68).

Get Rights & Issues Investment Trust alerts:

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.