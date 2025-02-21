Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Releases Earnings Results

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 42.10 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 93.27%.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
LON:RIII traded up GBX 14.85 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,104.85 ($26.67). 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,319.12. The company has a market cap of £101.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1,930 ($24.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,500 ($31.68).
About Rights & Issues Investment Trust
