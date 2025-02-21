Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 691,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.