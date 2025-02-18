GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

USB opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

