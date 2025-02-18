Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 225 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $28,993,612 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $812.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

