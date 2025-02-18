Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $13.72. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 344,296 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,693,000. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,423,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 202,633 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 742,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Articles

