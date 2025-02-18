Home Depot (HD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $38.90 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.34. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

