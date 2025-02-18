Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66, Zacks reports. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.46%. Ingevity updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,103. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

