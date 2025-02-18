Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 1.72%.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,666. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

