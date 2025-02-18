Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 73424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 863.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.