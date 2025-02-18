Verasity Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $24.33 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,798,580,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,798,580,942 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.