Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Arista Networks updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of ANET traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,565,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,320 shares of company stock valued at $37,946,706. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
