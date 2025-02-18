Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 137,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,710. The company has a market capitalization of $262.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.55%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

