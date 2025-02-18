Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $29.42. Gorilla Technology Group shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 1,405,693 shares changing hands.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

