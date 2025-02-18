Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 822,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,933,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 366,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,084. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Destiny Tech100 has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Destiny Tech100 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

