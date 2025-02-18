Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

NYSE APH traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.95. 6,352,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,494. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Amphenol by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

