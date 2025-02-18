Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

