Key Financial Inc Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 874,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

