Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,964,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,573,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,870,000 after acquiring an additional 116,389 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 364,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,623,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,472,000 after acquiring an additional 183,245 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

