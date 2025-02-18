Lendlease Group Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:LLC)

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Welanetz purchased 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.65 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$49,466.70 ($31,507.45). 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

