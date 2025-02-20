iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

