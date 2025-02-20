Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

