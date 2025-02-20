Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-5.050 EPS.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.36. 31,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

