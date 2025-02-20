Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. Materion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,379. Materion has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $139.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Materion will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

