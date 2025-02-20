Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock Price

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

KVYO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 23,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $958,958.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,464.64. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.