UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Announces Earnings Results

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, Zacks reports. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%.

UL Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ULS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 129,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.23.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $312,377.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,062.78. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

ULS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

