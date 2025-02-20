Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

