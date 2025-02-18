Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAE stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

