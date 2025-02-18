Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

