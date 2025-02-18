D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 16,192 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

