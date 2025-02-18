Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

