Rational Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.53.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.