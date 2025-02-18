Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 3,274 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

