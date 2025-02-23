Financial Comparison: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67% Lufax -12.75% -3.63% -1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Lufax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 22.74 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Lufax $4.82 billion 0.56 $125.31 million ($0.77) -4.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 1 7 2 3.10 Lufax 0 2 0 0 2.00

TeraWulf presently has a consensus target price of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 111.83%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $2.98, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Lufax.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Lufax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.