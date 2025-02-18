Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 125,422 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,422 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,173 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,197,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 405,318 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE EB opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

