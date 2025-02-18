Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

