Short Interest in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Drops By 8.6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 65,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $842,177.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,525.60. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

