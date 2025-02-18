Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 409.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.35 and a 12 month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.