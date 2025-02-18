Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $252.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.60. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.72 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

